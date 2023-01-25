Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 2,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

