Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $425.67

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.67 ($5.27) and traded as low as GBX 412.50 ($5.11). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 428 ($5.30), with a volume of 721,860 shares.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 425.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 428.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.24.

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Glen Suarez acquired 23,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £99,577.50 ($123,285.25).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

