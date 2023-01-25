Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,069.84 ($25.63) and last traded at GBX 2,068 ($25.60). 1,496,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,920,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,052 ($25.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,325 ($28.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.09) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,350 ($29.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.48) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.95) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,294.17 ($28.40).

Imperial Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £19.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,237.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,081.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,987.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 49.31 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

