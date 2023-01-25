Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,307 shares in the company, valued at $32,528,684.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $539,223.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,552.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,528,684.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,321 shares of company stock worth $58,665,552 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 76.2% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Impinj has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $137.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

