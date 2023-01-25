Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.99

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 472298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.64.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Incyte Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

