Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 278 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 44.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 374.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 35.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.95.

Zscaler stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $290.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

