Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,060,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,771,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $172.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

