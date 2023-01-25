Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

