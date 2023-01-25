Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $48,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HRL opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 60.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.