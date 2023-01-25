Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.