Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 12,187 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

