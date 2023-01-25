Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 435 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 14.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SAP by 5.2% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SAP by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

SAP Stock Down 0.4 %

SAP stock opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

