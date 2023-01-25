Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,450 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Articles

