Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

