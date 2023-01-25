Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Sold by Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,000 shares during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies makes up approximately 33.7% of Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. owned approximately 6.31% of Innoviz Technologies worth $44,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,230 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 1,388,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 1,173,572 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,806,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at $10,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,071.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.