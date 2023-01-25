Insider Buying: Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) insider Michael Rosehill purchased 50,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($56,951.84).

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EMAN traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.11). 118,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.91. The company has a market cap of £82.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.04. Everyman Media Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 147 ($1.82).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everyman Media Group from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

