Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 2,955 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $152,418.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of APLS stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,071. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after acquiring an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,534,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,121,000 after buying an additional 236,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

