Insider Selling: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Sells 377 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Xun Chen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, January 14th, Xun Chen purchased 56 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.44 per share, for a total transaction of $9,040.64.
Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %
Applied Materials stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.99. 3,459,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,379. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.