Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. 327,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market cap of $917.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $32.96.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

