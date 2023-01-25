Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Sells C$518,238.30 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$518,238.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,552.81.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$274.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lundin Gold Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.