Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) Director Barbara Messing sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $12,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,437.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Overstock.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 851,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,089. The stock has a market cap of $996.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.35. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $460.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
