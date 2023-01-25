Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) Director Barbara Messing sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $12,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,437.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 851,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,089. The stock has a market cap of $996.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.35. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $460.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Refined Wealth Management increased its position in Overstock.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 123,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.