Insider Selling: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Chairman Sells 35,453 Shares of Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) Chairman Armando Anido sold 35,453 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $21,271.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 576,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 128,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

