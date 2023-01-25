Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

INTC opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

