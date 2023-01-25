Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

