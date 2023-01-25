Intel (INTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. 24,682,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,337,902. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,886,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $539,549,000 after purchasing an additional 711,900 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,148,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

