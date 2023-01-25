Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Up 4.1%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.88. 28,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 708,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ICPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($8.15). The business had revenue of $77.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 213,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,088.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 119,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,394 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

