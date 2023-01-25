International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $140.07. The stock had a trading volume of 204,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,874. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.50.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.30.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

