International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $152.42

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.42 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.88). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 152.60 ($1.89), with a volume of 3,310,648 shares traded.

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 846.67.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

