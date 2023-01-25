Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 562,600 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NYSE IPI opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $425.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.95. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

