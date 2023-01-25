Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 5,254,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 4,161,879 shares.The stock last traded at $18.96 and had previously closed at $18.97.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

