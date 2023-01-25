Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

