Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 5.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $69,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,324,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 235,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,873. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84.

