Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,849 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 628,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 37,944 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5,274.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 263,698 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 144.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 158,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GTO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,036. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11.

