Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pentair (PNR)

Pentair (NYSE: PNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/6/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2022 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2022 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2022 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

12/13/2022 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2022 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

Pentair Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

Get Pentair plc alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pentair by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pentair by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.