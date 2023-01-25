Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE):

1/25/2023 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/18/2023 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/17/2023 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2023 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

12/2/2022 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,479,000 after acquiring an additional 180,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

