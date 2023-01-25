Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 2,128,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,645,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Invitae Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invitae by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invitae by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

