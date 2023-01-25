Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,776 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invitation Homes worth $56,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INVH opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

