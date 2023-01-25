InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Up 16.7%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 455,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 111,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 million and a PE ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

