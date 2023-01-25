IOTA Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $607.97 million and $16.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004399 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012929 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.