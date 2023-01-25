IPVERSE (IPV) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $581,432.84 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00396998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.88 or 0.27866357 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00602777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

