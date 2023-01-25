iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFA opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

