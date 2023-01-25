iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,926 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 21,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. 9,312,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,585,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

