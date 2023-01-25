iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 146,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 377,653 shares.The stock last traded at $26.98 and had previously closed at $27.03.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $434,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.