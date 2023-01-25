iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stake Reduced by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 213.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. 833,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

