iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Premium Money Market ETF stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$50.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,917. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a twelve month low of C$49.99 and a twelve month high of C$50.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.06.

