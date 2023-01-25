iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,525 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $231.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.32. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

