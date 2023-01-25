iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commerce Bank owned 1.54% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $168,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

