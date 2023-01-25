iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

