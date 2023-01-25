iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $257.10 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

