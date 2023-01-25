iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 299,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after buying an additional 48,990 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,132,000 after purchasing an additional 245,919 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $396.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,665. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.99.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.